Horror moment carnival ride breaks and smashes to the ground at LA school event

Video shows the moment a carnival ride in Los Angeles malfunctioned and smashed into the ground during a high school event.

On Friday (26 September), the Zipper ride jolted unexpectedly when a cable snapped, causing one carriage to crash into another, as terrified passengers and onlookers screamed in panic.

Dozens of people were trapped inside, with eyewitnesses saying the ordeal lasted for more than an hour. Firefighters were sent to the scene to rescue those stuck.

No injuries were reported and everybody was removed safely. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health's Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit said it is now investigating the incident.