Mudslide buries houses and cars after heavy rain in California
A huge mudslide has swept through several California neighborhoods, with houses and cars buried following heavy rain that battered the state.
Aerial footage taken on Friday (19 September) shows mud plowing into properties in the tiny mountain communities of Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Potato Canyon in San Bernardino County.
Authorities confirmed that no one has been injured and there are no reports of missing people. They added that they have rescued 10 people traveling in at least six vehicles.
Officials have not been able to officially confirm how many homes were affected or the extent of the damage.
