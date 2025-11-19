An off-duty ‘immigration agent’ has been arrested after he was filmed pointing a gun at a teenager in California.

Gerardo Rodriguez, 46, pulled a firearm on a 17-year-old in Temecula on November 10. The boy had reportedly just dropped a friend off when he was stopped and detained on the side of the road at around 10pm.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident the next day and charged with assault by a public officer, child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Greg Kirakosian, a lawyer for the teenager, said Rodriguez was known by neighbors to work for either ICE or the Border Patrol.

An ICE spokesperson said that he is not employed by the agency, whilst CBP confirmed that the “matter is under investigation”.