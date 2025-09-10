Dog trapped in rapid waters clings to aqueduct for survival

Watch as a dog trapped in rapid waters clings to an aqueduct for survival, before firefighters swoop in to rescue the canine.

Footage shared by San Bernardino County Fire on Friday (5 September) shows emergency workers attaching the dog to a harness before hauling it away from the structure and out of harm’s way.

The dog was discovered during an unrelated aerial search for a missing person, and multiple emergency service crews were sent to the scene in Phelan, California.

“This rescue highlights the adaptability of our firefighters and the importance of interagency coordination,” said Battalion Chief Sean Solis. “We are grateful for the Sheriff’s Aviation crew spotting the animal and helping us bring it to safety.”