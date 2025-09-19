Moment British coupled detained in Afghanistan by Taliban reunited with daughter

Watch the emotional moment an elderly British couple detained by the Taliban for months were reunited with their daughter.

On Friday (19 September), Barbie and Peter Reynolds embraced daughter Sarah after stepping off the plane in Doha, before telling Sky News that they feel “wonderful and happy to be here”.

The couple, who lived in Afghanistan for two decades, were detained on 1 February after the Taliban said they had broken Afghan laws, without specifying what. They spent seven and a half months in detention, in which they were largely held separately.

The Reynolds will undergo medical checks before flying back to the UK. Asked if she would return to Afghanistan, where they ran a training and education organisation, Barbie replied “if we can”.