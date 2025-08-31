Australian rugby team helps clean up city ahead of World Cup games in York

York city centre received a colourful refresh this week, thanks to the Australian Women’s Rugby World Cup team.

Seventeen Wallaroos players joined forces with the York BID team to brighten up King’s Staith, painting benches, bike racks, and bollards along the riverside after a busy summer.

The volunteering effort was part of York’s Rejuvenation project and marked the city’s role as a host for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six matches set for York Community Stadium.

Carl Alsop, York BID operations manager, said it was “brilliant” to welcome the team, who drew 31-31 with the USA in York yesterday, August 30.