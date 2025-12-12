CCTV footage showing Alicia Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, has been released after the British backpacker was jailed for four years after she struck and killed a father-of-two in Australia while riding an e-scooter after a “bottomless brunch."

The 25-year-old, from Redditch, Worcestershire, was found to be more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit and riding at around 20kph (12mph) when she hit Thanh Phan, 51, from behind.

Judge Wendy Hughes said Kemp had been drinking with friends at a bottomless brunch and continued at several venues across Perth.

After her group was refused entry to a pub, Kemp took a friend on an e-scooter joyride and struck Mr Phan, who fell backwards.

Mr Phan died in hospital several days later, having suffered a brain bleed.

Under Western Australian law, e-scooter riders must wear a helmet, be sober, carry no passengers and be aged over 16.

Kemp was sentenced after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death while under the influence of alcohol.