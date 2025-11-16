A powerful explosion ripped through an industrial complex in Argentina's Buenos Aires province on Saturday, 15 November, igniting a huge fire.

More than 20 people were injured in the fire, which also damaged several buildings, according to authorities.

Dozens of fire crews were deployed to control the blaze, which originated in Carlos Spegazzini, an industrial sector known for its petrochemical operations.

A plane passenger filmed the blaze from above, showing huge clouds of smoke billowing into the air.

The fire broke out around 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) from Ezeiza Airport.