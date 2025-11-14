Actor Amelia Bullmore on why she’s backing The Independent’s SafeCall campaign

Actor Amelia Bullmore has issued a plea to the public to help reunite missing children with their families as she voiced her support for The Independent’s SafeCall campaign.

The Independent has joined forces with Missing People, the UK’s only charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people with their loved ones, to launch a new service that will be a lifeline for children in crisis.

Co-designed and piloted by young people themselves, SafeCall will offer the support, safety and connection they need.

Pledging her support, the Riot Women actor said: “It’s unbearable to think about all the children who have left home this year, feeling like it’s their best or only hope. And yet, 70,000 young people every year do run away, sometimes escaping harm, often running into the arms of it. These children feel they have no one to turn to and no other choice.”

Please donate now to the SafeCall campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Missing People, to help raise £165,000 to create a free service to help find new, safe futures for vulnerable children.

For advice, support and options, if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit missingpeople.org.uk/get-help