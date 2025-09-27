Penny Lancaster reflects on how Rod Stewart made life-changing family decision

Sir Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, has opened up on how 9/11 made the musician want to have more children.

Speaking on Loose Women, the panellist and former model explained that Sir Rod — whom she married in 2007 — was initially reluctant to expand his family, but reflecting on the 2001 attack made him change his mind.

She explained that in 2004, the couple were remembering those who died, and thought about "all the children that could've been born from those couples that had sadly lost their lives.”

"And then he turned around and said, ‘Let's make a baby!’ I'm like, 'What?!'" Lancaster recalled.