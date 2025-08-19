Strictly’s Tyler West tears up over Molly Rainford engagement on live TV

DJ Tyler West has shared news of his engagement to actor Molly Rainford, three years after the pair met on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple were both contestants on the 2022 series, with Rainford dancing with Carlos Gu all the way to the final, whilst West, who was paired with Dianne Buswell, was eliminated in the seventh week.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (18 August), the Kiss FM DJ got emotional as he joked: “Is someone chopping onions in here?” after reacting to footage of their engagement in Mykonos last week.

He said that Rainford is his “best friend”, adding: “She genuinely is the best thing that's ever happened to me.”