Jack Osbourne opened up about the moment he was told his father Ozzy Osbourne had died as he made an emotional return to his podcast on Wednesday, 3 September.

The Black Sabbath frontman died aged 76 on 22 July. His funeral involved a procession through his hometown of Birmingham, with thousands of fans lining the streets to pay their respects.

Jack wrote that he felt like he "needed to say something" on his father's death before getting back into work and regular podcasting.

Speaking of the day he found out his father died, Jack recalled how someone who had worked for his family for around 30 years knocked on his door in the early hours, and he "knew something bad had happened."