Taylor Swift unveils first glimpse of 12th album cover on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Taylor Swift unveiled a first glimpse of The Life of a Showgirl, her upcoming new album, on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

The 14-time Grammy award-winning singer, 35, appeared on her boyfriend’s podcast to share the news of her 12th record.

A teaser clip from the episode, due to be released on Wednesday (13 August), showed Swift holding up a record. The cover, which had been blurred, featured hues of green and peachy orange.

The full artwork is expected to be revealed when the full podcast episode is released. The album release date has not yet been confirmed.