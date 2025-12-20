Taylor Swift has addressed her splits with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy during the Eras Tour in a rare comment.

In a new episode of her Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, the "Opalite" singer, 36, described how she went through two breakups during the first half of the world tour.

Swift and the actor, 34, dated from 2016 to early 2023. She briefly dated The 1975 singer, 36, later that year.

"There were points in this tour when the tour was the only thing really keeping me going in my life... My personal life was hard,' Swift remarked in the episode.