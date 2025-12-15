How Taylor Swift took over pop culture (again)

It's been a long time coming...

Disney+ has dropped two new Taylor Swift projects just in time for Christmas: behind-the-scenes docuseries The End of An Era, and The Final Show, capturing the Eras Tour’s final performance in Vancouver.

In this week’s episode of Streamline, we examine what these releases reveal about the most commercially successful tour in music history, and why the Eras Tour became a defining cultural moment. From its unprecedented global scale to its economic and pop-cultural impact, we unpack why Taylor Swift’s appeal shows no sign of waning, and how these releases reinforce her status as a pop-cultural phenomenon.