Strictly’s George Clarke and Alexis Warr reveal pre-show ritual with iconic song

Strictly Come Dancing’s George Clarke and Alexis Warr have revealed the cast’s pre-show ritual which features an iconic song.

Speaking to The Independent, the pair said that Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” plays ahead of the show’s theme tune as the stars and dancers are lining up backstage.

Warr said: “Everyone's singing and clapping and we're going crazy in our costumes! And then the music starts… it's like ’oh, okay, now it's showtime’.”

Asked if a mashup between the two songs is on the cards, the pair laughed as Warr said it would be the “ultimate finale group number”.