Strictly’s George Clarke reveals mum’s reaction to cancer tribute dance

Strictly Come Dancing’s George Clarke has shared how his mother reacted to a Rumba he dedicated following her cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday (15 November), the social media star revealed on air that his mother had recently been diagnosed with disease. “There’s not a lot I can do to help, so to give her this is special,” he said in reference to the dance performed in her honour.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Thursday (20 November), the 25-year-old said that his mother and father were “unbelievably proud”.

He said both parents were “really happy with it” and host Janette Manrara applauded the gesture as a “special gift”.