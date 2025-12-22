Vernon Kay paid tribute to Tess Daly ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing host's final live show on Saturday (20 December).

The presenter, 56, and her co-host Claudia Winkleman announced in October that they would be leaving the BBC dancing competition after more than a decade co-hosting the main show together.

It has not been confirmed who will replace the pair.

Daly and Winkleman's last appearance as a presenting duo on the show will be in the pre-recorded festive special airing on Christmas Day.

Addressing his wife’s final day, Kay said: “I can't say too much because I'm going to get really emotional, but it's been an amazing 21 years.”