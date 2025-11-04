A Strictly Come Dancing contestant has revealed she took sea sickness tablets to prepare for a live show performance.

Alex Kingston and professional partner Johannes Radebe impressed judges on Saturday’s live show (1 November), scoring 35 out of a possible 40 points for their salsa to Horny by Hot ‘n’ Juicy and Mousse T.

Speaking about the energetic routine, the actor revealed she had sea sickness bands on all through rehearsals and took two tablets before the live show.

Appearing on Strictly It Takes Two on Tuesday (4 November), the actor told host Fleur East: “I realised I couldn't wear them on the live show so on show night I actually popped two tablets.”