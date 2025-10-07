Comedians Rosie Jones and Lee Peart had wine thrown at them in what they described as an “ableist and homophobic” train attack.

In a joint video, posted to Peart’s Instagram page, the pair detailed the attack as they showed red wine splattered across the train wall.

Pert says: “You know what that was from? Being attacked by ableist and homophobic a*******s.”

Jones adds: “Three people mocked both of our voices, threw wine at us. What a f***ing waste!”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to East Croydon railway station at around 10.30pm on 5 October following reports of a group of people abusing and assaulting other passengers on a train from Brighton to Victoria.

“Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed anything or has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 672 of 5 October.”