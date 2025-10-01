Robbie Williams says he is ‘Olympian’ of masking mental health in candid admission

Robbie Williams has opened up on his mental health and ADHD, admitting that he is an “Olympian at masking.”

Appearing on the I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast on Wednesday (1 October), the singer said he also has depression, isolation, and acrophobia, as well as ADHD, and this, coupled with fame, is a “heady cocktail”.

Describing his bed as his “comfort zone”, he said that being anywhere else makes him feel uneasy, though he admits he is getting better at managing his mental health as he gets older.

“ I will look full of bravado and look pompous and look smug and do these grand gestures… But actually, I feel like the opposite of that.”