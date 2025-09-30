Maxine Peake has explained the impact John Davidson had on her generation on understanding Tourette syndrome.

Speaking to The Independent at the London premiere of I Swear on Monday (29 September), the actor revealed that when she first heard about the project, she instantly knew that it was “something I’d love to be a part of”.

She said that Davidson, who featured in a 1989 documentary about the neurological condition called John’s Not Mad, made “such a big impression on people with his story”.

Peake recalled: “I was about 10 or 11 when I first saw the documentary. I remember talking about it in the playground because there was somebody who was probably a few years older than we were. It was the first time we’d heard about Tourette’s.”