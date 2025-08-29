The Truth About Jussie Smollett is madder than anyone expected

The Truth About Jussie Smollett has shot into Netflix’s top 10 films – and for good reason. The documentary revisits one of the most polarising celebrity scandals of the past decade, weaving together court evidence, conflicting testimony and a media firestorm into a story that’s stranger than fiction.

In this week’s Streamline, we explore why the film has become such an instant cultural talking point, what it says about our obsession with true crime, and why, six years on, the story is more polarising than ever.

We also spotlight the new film releases poised to dominate group chats and Letterboxd feeds this week.