Legendary Grammy-winning US artist Jill Scott returns with her first album in a decade, the extraordinary To Whom This May Concern. In this clip from the latest episode of Good Vibrations, she and Roisin dive into their mutual experiences in relationships.

“It’s hard to get the short end of the deal,” Scott explains. “It is exhausting.”

Listen to the full episode of Good Vibrations with Roisin O’Connor on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.