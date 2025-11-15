I’m a Celeb’s Martin Kemp reveals son Roman’s advice for jungle

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Martin Kemp has shared the hilarious advice his son, Roman Kemp, gave him ahead of his own stint in the jungle.

Roman, 32, placed third in the 2019 series of the ITV reality show.

In a video filmed with his father before the Spandau Ballet singer, 64, began his time on the show, Roman joked that Martin shouldn't over-indulge in his hotel as it would be "like Christmas at our house all over again" when he enters the jungle.

Roman also issued some words of wisdom on how Martin could tune out from the sounds of the jungle, and the best bed to pick.