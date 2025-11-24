Kelly Osbourne calls I’m a Celeb star ‘bully’ after clash with brother Jack

Kelly Osbourne has accused Kelly Brook of being a “bully” towards her brother Jack on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, after the pair repeatedly clashed over cooking in the jungle.

In an Instagram video, the 41-year-old said Brook was “so performative, with all the gagging and the over‑dramatics.”

“You bring out my big‑sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you're a bit of a bully,” she said.

Brook’s stepfather said the bullying claims were "a load of rubbish," according to the Daily Mail.