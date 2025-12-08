Eagle-eyed I’m A Celebrity fans think they have spotted a moment in the show which confirms a potential camp romance.

As the remaining campmates got dressed up in superhero outfits for the series’ annual Celebrity Cyclone challenge, Shona showed off her silver cape and shorts with a high-kicking pose.

Rapper Aitch was caught on camera giving the actress what fans believe was a doting gaze, with one viewer posting on X: “Aitch is in love with Shona and I will hear nothing else.”

“This man is in full ‘I’ve met my soulmate’ mode,” agreed another.

Aitch had previously confessed to campmate Angryginge he had a ‘soft spot’ for McGarty during a jungle shower heart-to-heart.