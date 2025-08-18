Elton John dances with David Walliams as he enjoys retirement in France

Sir Elton John danced alongside David Walliams as the pair dined in Cannes with the cast of Netflix's Heartstopper.

In a clip posted to the 53-year-old actor's Instagram page on Sunday, 17 August, the "Rocket Man" singer, 78, was filmed enjoying a meal out at La Guérite restaurant.

Sir Elton retired in 2023 after his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour" which culminated in his Glastonbury performance.

The musician stayed seated as Walliams danced next to him to Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."