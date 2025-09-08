Cardi B pokes fun at trial as she poses as bootleg album seller on New York street

Cardi B set up shop on the streets of New York City to promote her upcoming album Am I the Drama?.

The rapper, 32, posted footage on Instagram on Saturday (6 September) showing her laying out copies of the record on the floor.

She was filmed waving burning incense while "One Love" by Bob Marley played through a speaker.

“What up, y’all? We got the exclusive Cardi B new album. We got the vinyls, we got the CDs, we got the court edition," Cardi said, appearing to refer to her recent appearance in court. She was cleared in a civil suit that claimed she spat at and scratched a security guard.

Am I the Drama? will be released on 19 September.