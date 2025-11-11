Alan Carr surprises fans in London with props from Celebrity Traitors set

Watch as Alan Carr charges down the street holding a lantern and dressed in a cloak following his Celebrity Traitors win.

On Thursday (6 November), the comedian headed out to the streets of London to celebrate his win, which saw him take home £87,500 for children’s cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.

Posing for a photo with a fan, the 49-year-old exclaimed “f*** you Faithfuls!”, before exiting with a twirl of his cloak.

Carr beat Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga during the final roundtable, after they turned on fellow Faithful Joe Marler and banished him.