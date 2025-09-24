Watch Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson’s keynote Climate 100 speech in full

Octopus Energy CEO and renewables champion Greg Jackson delivered the keynote speech at The Independent's Climate 100 event in New York City, marking the launch of the 2025 Climate 100.

The list celebrates leaders on diverse paths with a singular goal: tackling the worsening climate crisis.

Jackson, the founder and CEO of the UK's largest energy supplier, recalled attending an energy industry event during which an oil CEO divulged the company is privately preparing for 2.75 degrees of global temperature rise rather than the United Nations goal of holding to a liveable 1.5C.