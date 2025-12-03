Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christmas is fast approaching and with it comes a flurry of festive gatherings, from the end-of-year work party to the annual ‘friendmas’ dinner. If you ask me, occasions such as these call for a slew of shiny new beauty products to help us put our best face forward. And when I think of beauty, Sephora is front of mind.

Since its UK launch in 2022, it’s given beauty buffs the chance to access US brands – such as Tarte and Makeup by Mario – this side of the Atlantic. And Sephora has continued to add even more standout names to its shelves, including one of the biggest of the past year: Rhode.

With a never-ending list of gifts to procure for loved ones over the coming weeks, I’ll be relying on the retailer’s stellar brand selection for all things skincare sets, heavenly home fragrances and more. Even better, I’ve got hold of an exclusive 20 per cent discount code (see below) to save on Sephora shopping. With all that in mind, keep scrolling for the beauty gems I’ll be gifting (or treating myself to) this season.





My top Sephora picks to shop with 20% off:

Merit beauty the archival set: Worth £65, now £38.40, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Merit is definitely one of 2025’s it-girl brands, and its lip products are some of my favourites. In this set, you’ll take home the signature liner, the shade slick lip oil and the lipstick. When I tested the latter in my guide to the best lipsticks, I commended the balm’s consistency – it’s one of the most buttery formulas I’ve used.

Rare Beauty Selena's faves fragrance and blush set: Worth £95, now £61.60, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Selena Gomez’s beauty brand had cosmetics-obsessives in a chokehold from the day it launched in 2019. Six years on, Gomez has finally added fragrance to her product roster and it’s sent social-media-users into a frenzy. This will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted Christmas gifts of 2025, so if you love rich, sweet scents (and subtly flushed cheeks), you’ll want to snap up this fragrance and soft pinch blush duo – pronto.

Kérastase nutritive 8H night serum and elixir oil duo: Was £107.50, now £86, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

I recently introduced both of these products into my hair routine and it’d be fair to say I’ve been converted. Kérastase formulas may come with a high price, but their performance makes up for it. While the elixir ultime hair oil smooths down split ends with just a drop, the magic night serum strengthens brittle hair while you’re sleeping. Together, they leave your strands salon-level silky – even when you’ve gone months between trims. Don’t believe me? Let beauty expert Lauren Cunningham’s roundup of the best hair oils guide you – elixir ultime earned the top spot.

Murad retinol duo: Was £139, now £111.12, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

If you’re beginning to think about preventing fine lines, look no further. Murad’s youth renewal range is here to help with its hard-working retinol. As with most vitamin A formulas (the active at the heart of retinol), you need to ease yourself in with these face and eye serums, to prevent irritation. However, once your skin adjusts, you’ll reap the benefits of “thicker and bouncier” looking skin – as I detailed in my review of Murad’s resurgence retinol.

Rhode holiday glazed trio gift set: Was £49, now £39.20, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Hailey Bieber knew what she was doing when she launched Rhode in 2022 and, this Christmas, there’s not a teen or twenty-something who isn’t lusting after the brand’s skin-loving formulas. Particularly, the glazing milk fuelled a social media obsession after Bieber herself showed users how she mixes the toner with her foundation to create a dewy finish. I was a fan when I put the combination to the test on my own skin and, when testing its sister product – the glazing mist – I found it helped to meld together my layers of cream blush and bronzer. Together with the peptide lip treatment and tint, you’ll be set for plump lips and a quenched, glowy complexion.

Glossier you fleur duo perfume gift set: Was £88, now £70.40, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Glossier’s ‘you’ is a famous skin scent, but if you ask me, it’s all about Glossier ‘you fleur’. When I tested it for my guide to the best summer perfumes, I dubbed it the definition of quiet luxury and unlike anything else on the market. This Christmas, you can take home full- and travel-size versions of the scent in the brand’s cute paint-can-style packaging – and save more than £15 in the process.

Hourglass ambient lighting edit face palette: Was £92, now £73.60, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Hourglass’ ambient lighting palette is the latest addition to my work bag and it couldn’t be more perfect for party season. Combining shades of blush, bronzer, highlighter and setting powder, it’s the sort of palette you’ll want when you’re heading straight for festive drinks after a day in the office. It combines form and function with its beautiful illustrated case and huge mirror. Plus, beauty expert Tara Breathnach described the powder formulas (in her ambient lighting mini palette) as “exceptional” in her review.

Aesop hand and home offering kit: Was £107, now £85.60, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

If an Aesop hand wash is the quickest way to elevate your bathroom, then a bundle of the brand’s hand and home best-sellers is sure to impress. Comprising a hand wash, hand cream, room spray and bottle of ‘post-poo drops’, I’d consider this quad everything you’ll need to get the house ready for hosting. Especially considering the fact that Aesop’s aromatique hand wash earned the top spot in beauty buff Pippa Bailey’s review of the best luxury hand washes. It “leaves skin feeling soft, supple, smooth and, most importantly, clean,” said Pippa.

The Inkey List you need to build barriers gift set: Was £30, now £24, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

If you’re dealing with a more modest budget this gifting season, The Inkey List is on-hand to sort your skin out without compromising your savings. While beauty editor Lucy Partington dubbed the brand’s oat cleansing balm her favourite product from The Inkey List, skincare-obsessive Louise Whitbread wrote in her guide to the best night creams that the bio-active ceramide repairing and plumping moisturiser is a godsend when her skin was showing signs of mild irritation. Together with the barrier-friendly ectoin serum and a plush toiletry bag to wrap everything up in, your skin will be set for the harsh winter weather ahead.

Biodance bio collagen real deep mask: Was £15.99, now £12.79, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

If you’ve not yet been acquainted with Biodance’s collagen face mask, let The Independent’s exclusive Sephora discount code be your nudge to get familiar. When I tested the viral face mask during an overnight flight, I wowed at the the results I saw – even among the dry air of a pressurised cabin. When I scrunched and raised my eyebrows, I saw a marked reduction in the depth of both the lines above my nose and the fine creases along my forehead. With plenty of alcohol, indulgent food and merriment on the horizon, I’ll certainly be stocking up on this skin saviour.

Augustinus Bader the on the go refresh set with TFC8: Was £130, now £104, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Augustinus Bader is about as luxurious as your moisturiser can get, and this trio of the brand’s products will come in handy as the weather grows colder, dryer and harsher on our skin. Granted, it doesn’t come cheap, but a 20 per cent discount saves you more than £25 on the set. Plus, in my review of the rich cream, I praised the sheer number of skin-loving ingredients. From vitamins C and E to fatty and amino acids, this cream – on paper – is really going to wake up your skin and leave it feeling rejuvenated and looking its best. Together with ‘the cream’ for lighter moisture and the eye cream for an under-eye boost, this bundle will make a perfect present for a mum, grandma, sister or friend.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Sephora discount codes

As IndyBest’s dedicated beauty writer, Lucy Smith has years of hands-on testing experience and a catalogue of hundreds of products she’s trialled across skincare, make-up, haircare and fragrance. She lets her know-how inform every guide she writes, hand-picking products and brands she’s either used herself or made note of from other tried-and-tested reviews by The Independent’s writers. Given that she monitors new launches, trending products and sales year-round, she knows exactly how costs can fluctuate and – more importantly – when a discount code will genuinely get you a better deal.

Read more: Best perfume deals to save money on your signature scent this month