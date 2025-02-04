Biodance bio collagen real deep mask
- No. of masks: Four
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, rose extract, collagen extract, antioxidant iris flower, vitamin C and vitamin A-rich melon extract, mineral abundant pear extract, anti-inflammatory ivy extract, hydrating algin from brown seaweed
- Fragranced: No
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Plumps fine lines and wrinkles
- Replaces need for full nighttime skincare routine
- Brightens the complexion
- Take note
- Can shift throughout the night
- Can be a touch harsh on the skin when removing
The product
Prior to testing, it’s clear Biodance didn’t design the mask – as Natalie O’Neill suggested – for virality alone. With a skin-loving formula, the ingredients list is considered and includes hyaluronic acid, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and collagen. So, I was confident that the mask would have at least some positive effect on my skin.
When you take the mask out of the sachet, it’s clear how deeply saturated it is – with a thick, jelly-like consistency, there was enough formula left to use separately as a serum. It unpacks into two separate pieces – one for use from the lips down and another from the nose up. But to get a more bespoke fit to my face (given that the mask would be attached for a full eight hours), I used a pair of nail scissors to carefully cut the mask between the top of my nose and forehead, allowing me to smooth every edge around the contours of my face for a closer fit.
Performance
After applying the mask, it was easy to forget I was wearing it. I didn’t notice the presence of the mask as the night wore on either. However, when I woke up, the chin area had dislodged and was somewhat scrunched.
Removing the mask revealed it had formed a tight seal with my skin – and peeling it off a blemish caused a small spot of bleeding. Given that my complexion looked quite oily, I was worried that the effects of the mask might have been overly nourishing on my shine-prone skin. But, after I’d applied my morning skincare, it was clear that the mask had not left a long-lasting greasy sheen and, rather, gave my skin a plumped, springy feel.
When I scrunched and raised my eyebrows, I saw a marked reduction in the depth of both the lines above my nose and the fine creases along my forehead. My nasolabial creases also looked less prominent when smiling. In the pictures above, though you can’t see the state of my skin before use, it’s clear that the skin is thoroughly hydrated with both a subtle glow and – if I do say so myself – minimal wrinkling across the board.
While I can’t say whether it’s the collagen, the hyaluronic acid or one of the many doses of skin goodness at play here, I certainly saw a difference in the state of my skin and a positive one at that.