This Korean face mask vanished my wrinkles – and it's finally back in stock

The mask has proven hugely successful with users on social media

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 04 February 2025 16:21 EST
I tested the K-beauty collagen mask that's reached new heights of internet fame
I tested the K-beauty collagen mask that's reached new heights of internet fame (iStock/The Independent)

The Biodance collagen face mask has been an item of much discussion on TikTok.

Some have claimed it delivers glass skin, while others remain on the fence. The #skinfluencer Elle McNamara (or @bambidoesbeauty on TikTok), for example, says she “[owes] her life” to the creator behind the mask’s viral fame while others – like Natalie O’Neill (@natalie_oneillll) – have reduced the product to something merely “designed to go viral overnight”.

For the uninitiated, the brand is Korean in origin and the mask exemplifies the culture’s skin-loving formulas with a rich ingredients list of glycerin, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and rose extract (to name a few). It’s been designed to be worn overnight or for at least three to four hours, promising to moisturise the skin for an extended period until the white gel turns transparent.

Naturally, I wanted to get to the bottom of all the Biodance hearsay, so I put its viral face mask to the test.

How I tested

I applied the mask before bed and removed it roughly eight hours later when I woke up, by which time it had turned clear
I applied the mask before bed and removed it roughly eight hours later when I woke up, by which time it had turned clear (Lucy Smith)

After washing my face, I applied the Biodance collagen face mask to clean skin (without any moisturisers or serums) and left it on overnight for around eight hours. By the morning, the formerly milky appearance of the mask had turned clear. I inspected my skin for any marked differences, including plumping effects, a noticeable glow and a visible reduction in fine lines – if any. I also recorded the ease of applying the mask, wearing it overnight and how comfortable it was to remove. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust my review

Having reviewed everything from LED face masks to skin treatments, I know the ones that are (and aren’t) worth your time. As for Biodance’s Korean background, I’ve garnered quite the K-beauty know-how after compiling a list of both the best Korean skincare brands and the best Korean skincare products. I’m familiar with the most effective anti-ageing ingredients after speaking with several skincare experts, from Emma Wedgwood to Dr Hassan Galadari, and knew what I was looking for when combing through the Biodance mask’s ingredients roster.

Biodance bio collagen real deep mask

biodance bio-collagen real deep mask review indybest
  • No. of masks: Four
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, rose extract, collagen extract, antioxidant iris flower, vitamin C and vitamin A-rich melon extract, mineral abundant pear extract, anti-inflammatory ivy extract, hydrating algin from brown seaweed
  • Fragranced: No
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Plumps fine lines and wrinkles
    • Replaces need for full nighttime skincare routine
    • Brightens the complexion
  • Take note
    • Can shift throughout the night
    • Can be a touch harsh on the skin when removing

The product

Prior to testing, it’s clear Biodance didn’t design the mask – as Natalie O’Neill suggested – for virality alone. With a skin-loving formula, the ingredients list is considered and includes hyaluronic acid, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and collagen. So, I was confident that the mask would have at least some positive effect on my skin.

When you take the mask out of the sachet, it’s clear how deeply saturated it is – with a thick, jelly-like consistency, there was enough formula left to use separately as a serum. It unpacks into two separate pieces – one for use from the lips down and another from the nose up. But to get a more bespoke fit to my face (given that the mask would be attached for a full eight hours), I used a pair of nail scissors to carefully cut the mask between the top of my nose and forehead, allowing me to smooth every edge around the contours of my face for a closer fit.

Performance

After applying the mask, it was easy to forget I was wearing it. I didn’t notice the presence of the mask as the night wore on either. However, when I woke up, the chin area had dislodged and was somewhat scrunched.

biodance bio-collagen real deep mask results indybest
The state of my skin after using the Biodance face mask overnight (Lucy Smith)

Removing the mask revealed it had formed a tight seal with my skin – and peeling it off a blemish caused a small spot of bleeding. Given that my complexion looked quite oily, I was worried that the effects of the mask might have been overly nourishing on my shine-prone skin. But, after I’d applied my morning skincare, it was clear that the mask had not left a long-lasting greasy sheen and, rather, gave my skin a plumped, springy feel.

When I scrunched and raised my eyebrows, I saw a marked reduction in the depth of both the lines above my nose and the fine creases along my forehead. My nasolabial creases also looked less prominent when smiling. In the pictures above, though you can’t see the state of my skin before use, it’s clear that the skin is thoroughly hydrated with both a subtle glow and – if I do say so myself – minimal wrinkling across the board.

While I can’t say whether it’s the collagen, the hyaluronic acid or one of the many doses of skin goodness at play here, I certainly saw a difference in the state of my skin and a positive one at that.

The verdict: Biodance collagen face mask

Overall, Biodance’s face mask impressed me on paper and in practice. At less than £3 per mask, it’s not only affordable, but it also leaves skin looking rejuvenated and healthy-looking – even if it is temporary.

As ever with skincare, consistency is key and so, while I’m sure a single use won’t cause your complexion to age backwards, it certainly won’t hurt. I can also see how repeated use of the product could help to minimise the spread of fine lines long-term and, regarding its appeal for one-time users, I’d argue the mask would serve skin well pre-event or make-up application for a glowy, hydrated finish. What more could you want? I’ll undoubtedly be finishing my current quad pack and restocking after that. Consider me hooked.

