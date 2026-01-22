The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
‘It brings the spa to your bathroom’: The best luxury hand washes worth buying
Treat yourself with a little indulgence from L'Occitane, Diptique and more
Boasting beautifully layered scents, considered ingredients and chic packaging, the best luxury hand washes bring the spa to your bathroom.
When choosing one for your home, you will, of course, want to consider scent. Whether it’s floral, herbaceous, woody or citrusy, all of the hand washes I’ve selected are an olfactory delight. Beyond smell, it’s important to think about how they feel lather. “Low-lather hand washes are generally better for sensitive skin and dryness, and keep your hands moisturised”, says consultant dermatologist Dr Aiza Jamil. She also recommends looking for ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, aloe vera, panthenol and shea butter, which are both cleansing and moisturising.
If you want to add a touch of luxury to your bathroom, I’ve tried and tested a broad range of hand washes before whittling it down to this final list. From an exfoliating hand wash made with ground olive stones to a gentle cream-to-foam formula, you’ll find my top picks below.
The best luxury hand washes for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Aesop resurrection aromatique hand wash: £33, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best affordable luxury hand wash – Espa bergamot and jasmine hand wash: £18, Amazon.co.uk
- Best cream formula – L'Occitane shea hand wash: £29, Loccitane.com
- Best basil scent – Le Labo hand soap savon mains: £30, Lelabofragrances.com
How I tested
I’ve been testing luxury hand washes for several months, cleaning my hands multiple times a day. I assessed them on scent (how long did the fragrance notes linger? Were some more soothing than others?), lather and how my skin felt after use (soft and supple, rather than dry and tight). You can read more about my specific testing criteria at the end of this review.
1Aesop resurrection aromatique hand wash
- Best luxury hand wash overall
- Size 500ml
- Why we love it
- Didn't feel drying
- Large bottle will last a long time
- Apothecary-style design
- Glass bottle refills available
- Take note
- Scent is subtle and doesn’t linger on the skin
The best luxury hand wash overall hails from Aesop – the Australian vegan brand known for its bougie soaps. Its resurrection aromatique hand wash is a low-lather formula that works up into smooth, rather than frothy, foam. My skin felt comfortable and supple after use. In fact, this was one of the formulas that I didn’t find myself reaching for a hand cream after using.
With citrus, woody and herbaceous notes from mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar, the scent is very refreshing, but I didn’t notice it on my hands after use. You can also buy a glass bottle refill, which removes the plastic dispenser to reduce waste.
2Espa bergamot and jasmine hand wash
- Best affordable luxury hand wash
- Size 250ml
- Why we love it
- Spa-like scent
- Made with pure essential oils
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Take note
- Small bottle won't last long
- Plastic bottle and no refills
Bright, floral and soothing, Espa’s bergamot and jasmine hand wash instantly transported me to the spa – and is surprisingly affordable, making it the best budget luxury hand wash (even if that does sound like a slight oxymoron).
While the scent was noticeable as I washed my hands, I couldn’t detect it on my skin after use.
The gel transforms into a smooth, lightly creamy foam with small bubbles, created with coconut cleansers that are said to be gentle on skin. While I can’t speak to this myself, it’s formulated to suit sensitive skin and didn’t cause any irritation to my skin after use.
There’s less product than in some of the other bottles reviewed here, and there are no refills available, but it’s a good price for a luxury product.
3Byredo rose
- Best rose-scented luxury hand wash
- Size 450ml
- Why we love it
- Potent, lingering scent
- Smooth lather
- Take note
- No refills
- Plastic bottle
Byedo is best known for cult fragrances like gypsy water. But if you’re looking for a rose-scented hand wash, this is the one to choose. It smells floral and ever so slightly sweet, with a hint of raspberry (which doesn’t come across as at all artificial), pink pepper, patchouli and white musk. Potent without being heady, I could smell it on my hands for quite a while after use.
The gel formula can be worked up quickly into a lather, which is smooth, with lots of tiny bubbles, and left my skin feeling softer than before use. My skin didn’t feel as supple as it did after using other formulas, though, such as Aesop’s resurrection aromatique hand wash. But as a luxurious treat that’s sure to impress your guests, it’s a beautifully scented option.
4Diptique exfoliating hand wash
- Best exfoliating luxury hand wash
- Size 350ml
- Why we love it
- Gently exfoliates
- Sturdy glass bottle looks and feels incredibly premium
- Refills available
- Take note
- Only to be used once a day
The best exfoliating luxury hand wash is from the prestigious French fragrance house Diptique. Containing exfoliating ground olive stones, it felt pampering and pleasant rather than abrasive, while the gel consistency works up into a fine, silky lather, with small bubbles. My skin felt softer and smoother after use, and while I expected it to feel a tad dry, that wasn’t my experience. The brand suggests only using this once a day, though.
The scent is floral, woody and sophisticated. There’s also a real weightiness and robustness to the bottle, which is made of thick glass, and I’m pleased that there are refills available. I found this to be an indulgent part of my nighttime routine, but I can see myself using it less regularly as a treat or when my hands feel like they need it.
5L'Occitane shea hand wash
- Best cream luxury hand wash
- Size 500ml
- Why we love it
- Luxurious consistency feels genuinely pampering and very gentle
- Great for frequent hand washing
- Refills available
- Reasonable price
- Take note
- Lovely scent, but it's quite subtle
The best creamy luxury hand wash has to be L'Occitane’s shea hand wash, which I’d recommend to anyone who finds gel formulas too drying or frequently washes their hands. The lather is silky and rich, and the formula is gentle on my skin. It’s hydrating and nourishing, making it a lovely post-washing-up skin saviour to have by the sink.
The scent is subtle, slightly sweet but clean, with notes of shea, vanilla and mimosa (the plant, not the cocktail). It is vegan, and refills are available, which reduces the amount of materials used for the packaging.
6Molton Brown fiery pink pepper hand wash
- Best for gifting
- Size 300ml
- Why we love it
- Vibrant colour
- Refills are available
A departure from earthy apothecary style (think Aesop) or minimalist bottles, the pink hue of this fiery pink pepper hand wash from Molton Brown brings a colourful addition to the bathroom sink – and makes it perfect for gifting.
The scent is warm, sweet and woody, with a top note of pink pepper, a heart of ginger and a base of rich patchouli. It takes several seconds to work up the silky, rich lather with lots of small bubbles. The result is a nourishing effect that leaves my skin feeling noticeably softer after use.
7Austin Austin palmarosa vetiver hand soap
- Best organic luxury hand wash
- Size 300ml
- Why we love it
- Certified organic
- Vegan
- Gentle formula
- Refills available
- Take note
- Bottle is plastic and on the smaller side
I found the best organic hand cream to be Austin Austin’s palmarosa vetiver hand soap – and it certainly sits on the more affordable side of premium. Certified organic by the Soil Association to full COSMOS standards, it’s also vegan and made without SLS, silicones, parabens, mineral oils, artificial colours and fragrances, which is good if you’re trying to avoid harsher ingredients.
Containing molasses and aloe vera to moisturise, protect and soothe, the formula’s lather is quite creamy, and I didn’t feel my hands were dry after using it. Rosey-floral, earthy and citrusy, the scent is uplifting and fresh, but quite subtle.
8Le Labo hand soap savon mains
- Best basil-scented luxury hand wash
- Size 250ml
- Why we love it
- Vegan
- Minimalist, unique bottle design
- Take note
- Subtle scent
- Some may prefer a thicker lather
If you love the herbaceousness of basil, Le Labo has layered it here beautifully, with a strong scent of citrus and sweet verbena. It’s an invigorating fragrance, and while not super strong, it lingers lightly on the skin.
The clear gel works up quickly into a light, bubbly lather and, though it isn’t as creamy as some, it didn’t feel drying – I’d consider it a good option for frequent hand washers. The monochromatic design and typewriter font are ideal for minimalist-cool bathrooms, too.
9Grown Alchemist invigorate hand wash
- Best refreshing luxury hand wash
- Size 300ml, 500ml, 1l
- Why we love it
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Citrusy-fresh
- Refills available
- High percentage of natural ingredients
The best refreshing hand wash is a formulation from luxury-cool Grown Alchemist – it really does feel like a high-quality product worth its price tag. Made with aloe vera to soothe, it made my skin feel supple and noticeably softer after use. So much so, I didn’t need hand cream after use, which says a lot.
Scented with a blend of natural botanical oils, including orange, cedarwood and sage, it’s potent, peppery and herbaceous (reminiscent of peppermint), although I didn’t pick up much of the orange.
Grown Alchemist uses biotech, a method replicating the active compounds of natural ingredients in a lab, which is said to be good in terms of sustainability. The formula is also 94 per cent natural, vegan and cruelty-free.
10Bamford geranium hand and body wash
- Best luxury hand and body wash
- Size 500ml
- Why we love it
- High percentage of natural ingredients
Bamford geranium hand and body wash can be used on the entire body, making it a versatile option. Beyond this, it’s certified COSMOS Natural by the Soil Association, meaning it is made of naturally sourced ingredients.
The formula works up into a bubbly lather, which has a noticeable silkiness. The scent is subtle – fresh and floral, and ever so slightly medicinal, with citrus notes and the soft sweetness and spice of vanilla. My skin felt clean, but not stripped of moisture, and I noted a lingering balm-like feel even after the suds had been washed off. I liked that it brought a dose of luxury to my shower routine as well as my sink.
11Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris aqua media cologne forte
- Best for long-lasting scent
- Size 350ml
- Why we love it
- Potent scent
- Take note
- Can feel drying
From the luxury French fragrance brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian is most known for its baccarat rouge 540 scent. As for its aqua media cologne forte hand wash, it smells zesty, herbaceous and refreshing, with a sweet fennel accord over a woody musk base. What struck me was how potent the scent was, lingering on the skin for quite a while between washes.
It lathers up very easily into a light foam, and while it is definitely quite bubbly, I noticed a silky, almost balmy feeling beneath this. After rinsing, my hands felt very clean and soft, albeit a little tight, which is something to consider if you have dry skin.
What is the best luxury hand wash?
The best luxury hand wash is undoubtedly Aesop’s resurrection aromatique hand wash. It’s beautifully scented, and left my skin feeling gently cleansed, supple and healthy – unlike some of the fragranced formulas I tried, it didn’t leave my skin feeling tight. In the same vein, L'Occitane’s lotion-type shea hand wash is also excellent. If you love a herbaceous scent, opt for Le Labo’s hand soap savon mains, while Espa’s budget bergamot and jasmine hand wash will transport you to the spa with its soothing scent.
How we test hand washes
I’ve been testing luxury hand washes for four months, during which time I considered the following factors when reviewing:
- Scent: Beyond the fragrance notes, I paid attention to its potency during application and how long the scent lingered on my skin between washes.
- Lather: Some hand wash formulas lather into a lightweight foam, while others are creamier. Low lather foams may take longer to work into a foam, but can be less drying.
- Packaging: If you're opting for a luxury hand wash, then appearance isn’t to be sniffed at, so I looked at the style of the bottle and how good it looked in my bathroom. An appealing bottle is better for gifting, too. I also noted the material (plastic or sturdy glass), and awarded extra points for hand washes for which refills are available, as a way to cut down on waste.
Do hand washes moisturise your skin?
Hand washes can have moisturising properties, as consultant dermatologist Dr Aiza Jamil explains. “A moisturiser is designed to retain the moisture in the skin and strengthen the skin barrier. Some hand washes contain moisturising ingredients like glycerin and oils. These hand washes can be moisturising, but are not classed as a moisturiser.” They can “help to reduce dryness”, but it “won’t replace a hand cream or a moisturiser or a lotion, especially if you're washing your hands frequently”, she says.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
With more than four years of experience reviewing for IndyBest, Lois Borny is well-versed in the beauty brands to know (and avoid). From the besthand creams to the best lip balms, she only recommends formulas that she has tried and tested and believes are worth parting with your money for.
