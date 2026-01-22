‘It brings the spa to your bathroom’: The best luxury hand washes worth buying

Boasting beautifully layered scents, considered ingredients and chic packaging, the best luxury hand washes bring the spa to your bathroom.

When choosing one for your home, you will, of course, want to consider scent. Whether it’s floral, herbaceous, woody or citrusy, all of the hand washes I’ve selected are an olfactory delight. Beyond smell, it’s important to think about how they feel lather. “Low-lather hand washes are generally better for sensitive skin and dryness, and keep your hands moisturised”, says consultant dermatologist Dr Aiza Jamil. She also recommends looking for ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, aloe vera, panthenol and shea butter, which are both cleansing and moisturising.

If you want to add a touch of luxury to your bathroom, I’ve tried and tested a broad range of hand washes before whittling it down to this final list. From an exfoliating hand wash made with ground olive stones to a gentle cream-to-foam formula, you’ll find my top picks below.

The best luxury hand washes for 2026 are:

Best overall – Aesop resurrection aromatique hand wash: £33, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Aesop resurrection aromatique hand wash: £33, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best affordable luxury hand wash – Espa bergamot and jasmine hand wash: £18, Amazon.co.uk

– Espa bergamot and jasmine hand wash: £18, Amazon.co.uk Best cream formula – L'Occitane shea hand wash: £29, Loccitane.com

– L'Occitane shea hand wash: £29, Loccitane.com Best basil scent – Le Labo hand soap savon mains: £30, Lelabofragrances.com

How I tested

I assessed them for their scent, lather and skincare benefits ( The Independent )

I’ve been testing luxury hand washes for several months, cleaning my hands multiple times a day. I assessed them on scent (how long did the fragrance notes linger? Were some more soothing than others?), lather and how my skin felt after use (soft and supple, rather than dry and tight). You can read more about my specific testing criteria at the end of this review.

