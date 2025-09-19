Wayne Rooney admits he locked Coleen out of their house in Liverpool row

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he once locked wife Coleen out of their house over a dispute about Liverpool FC.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Podcast on Thursday (18 September), the retired footballer explained he came home after Liverpool won the Premier League in 2020 and discovered flags of the winning team hung up outside their house.

Rooney, who was playing for Derby County at the time, said he told Coleen to go onto their balcony and remove it.

“So she went up and you had to actually climb out the window to get it down. So she went up. So I locked her out, she was stuck on the balcony,” he admitted, though stressed it was “not for too long”.