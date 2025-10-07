Woman cuts down yellow ribbons commemorating Israeli hostages

A woman cutting down yellow ribbons for Israeli hostages on a fence near a synagogue in London was confronted by angry bystanders.

The young woman was filmed using a pair of scissors to cut the memorial bands the Jewish community had tied to the railings.

The incident took place in Munswell Hill on Monday (6 October) a day before the two year anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

The yellow ribbons are a symbol of the Bring Them Home campaign for the 251 hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas after the October 7 attack at the nova Music Festival in 2023.