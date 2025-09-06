A woman who killed her estranged husband called 999 to claim that he had taken his own life, before asking police officers if there was “any chance he’d survive”.

In audio released by West Mercia Police on Friday (5 September), Amy Pugh can be heard telling the operator she needs an ambulance as “my husband’s killed himself”, with her later berating him as a “f****** idiot”, asking him: “Why did you do it?”.

When police arrived on 22 March, 2022, Pugh was in floods of tears as she begged officers to try and “wake him up”. Later on, she smokes as she asks: “Has he got a pulse or what?”

Kyle Pugh suffered compression to the neck and fractures to the structure of the neck, as well as a fractured nose and eye socket and died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford the next day.

In June, Pugh, 34, from Wolverhampton was found guilty of murdering her estranged husband, 29-year-old Kyle Pugh. She has been sentenced for life with a minimum term of 13 years and 77 days.