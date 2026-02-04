A police officer narrowly avoided being struck by an out-of-control car whilst he was assisting stranded passengers.

Dashcam footage shared by Nebraska State Patrol on Monday (2 February) shows a trooper speaking to passengers inside a vehicle whilst standing on the hard shoulder on Interstate 80, just west of Lincoln.

An-out of-control car then skidded in between the parked cruiser and the parked motorist, striking the civilian’s car as the officer quickly jumped out of the way. No injuries were reported.

The force cautioned drivers to take extra care when travelling in dangerous conditions. “There was only light snow, yet numerous slide-offs. Slow down. Lives depend on it.”