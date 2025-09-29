Valencia swamped by torrential rain a year on from deadly flooding

Heavy rain swamped streets in Spain's Valencia almost a year since the devastating flash floods that killed more than 220 people in the region.

Footage posted to social media on Sunday and Monday (28 and 29 September) showed how the torrential weather sent water gushing down roads.

Spain's state meteorological agency issued a red alert — its highest level — for Sunday and Monday as Storm Gabrielle threatened to dump torrential rain across the east of the country.

Heavy rains in Valencia in 2024 caught authorities off guard and caused the country's deadliest natural disaster in decades. Many residents blamed local and national officials for not warning people of the danger in enough time.