Watch moment Utah wildfire turns into huge fire vortex

Watch the moment a huge blaze in Utah turned into a gigantic fire vortex on Saturday (12 July).

Footage captured by a firefighter shows the unusual weather phenomenon which the US Forest Service describes as a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris and flame”.

According to the state's Bureau of Land Management (BLM), nobody was injured in the blaze during the Deer Creek Fire, which began burning in San Juan County on 10 July.

It has since grown to over 11,000 acres, with only seven percent contained.