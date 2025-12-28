US president Donald Trump has described his meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida as “terrific” and said they covered “95 per cent” of the peace plan on Sunday, 28 December.

“There are one or two very thorny issues,” Mr Trump added, but reiterated that good progress had been made.

When pushed by a reporter at the Mar-a-Lago press conference to specify what the “thorny issues” had been, Trump highlighted that territorial disputes surrounding Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia were proving difficult to resolve.

The president said a peace plan could be agreed on in a “few weeks” if negotiations go well, but it could drag on for longer if discussions are not productive.