Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin warns of escalation if peace isn’t achieved as Zelensky meets Trump

Ukrainian leader meets US president in Florida today to seek a resolution to conflict

Fires rage across Kyiv after Russian drone bombardment ahead of Trump talks

Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was in no hurry for peace and if it did not want to resolve the conflict peacefully, Moscow would accomplish all its goals by force.

The Russian president's remarks, carried by state news agency TASS, followed a large Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack on Kyiv showed Putin “doesn’t want peace” ahead of the Ukrainian president's crunch talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday.

While Zelensky said a peace agreement was “90 per cent ready”, Trump said the Ukrainian leader “doesn’t have anything until I approve it”.

“So we'll see what he's got,” Trump told Politico.

Nearly a third of Ukraine’s capital was left without heating in sub-zero weather conditions on Saturday after Russian forces launched almost 500 drones, largely Shaheds, and 40 missiles in a large air strike.

Kyiv said the drones were targeting the capital and regions in the northeast and the south.

Recommended

Ukraine says fighting ongoing after Russia claims fresh gains

Russian commanders told president Vladimir Putin during an inspection visit that their forces had captured the towns of Myrnohrad, Rodynske and Artemivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region as well as Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Kremlin said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s military rejected Russia’s assertions about Huliaipole and Myrnohrad. The situation in both places remained “difficult” but Ukrainian troops were continuing “defensive operations”, the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

Ukraine’s Southern Command said on Telegram that “fierce fighting” continued in Huliaipole but that “a substantial part of Huliaipole continues to be held by the Defence Forces of Ukraine”.

Stuti Mishra28 December 2025 07:00

Zelensky meets Trump for peace talks: what to know

  • Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are meeting in Florida on Sunday for talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Zelensky has said security guarantees and territorial issues in eastern Ukraine, including Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, will be central to the discussions.
  • He said a draft peace plan includes US-backed security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, while Ukraine continues to reject Russian demands to give up territory.
  • A day before the talks, Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, killing at least one person. Zelensky said the attack showed Moscow “doesn’t want peace”.
  • European leaders, including UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron, have said any ceasefire must include international monitoring, a move Russia opposes.
  • Zelensky said the peace plan is “about 90 per cent ready” and that he hopes European leaders can be involved in talks at a later stage.
Stuti Mishra28 December 2025 06:30

Putin says Russia will achieve Ukraine aims by force if Kyiv does not want peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was in no hurry for peace and that if it did not want to resolve the conflict peacefully, Moscow would accomplish all its goals by force.

Putin’s remarks, carried by state news agency TASS yesterday, followed a large Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was demonstrating its wish to continue the war while Kyiv wanted peace.

Zelensky is due to meet US president Donald Trump in Florida today to seek a resolution to the war Putin launched nearly four years ago with a full-scale invasion of Russia’s smaller neighbour.

Stuti Mishra28 December 2025 06:00

Lavrov says European troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets

Russia would consider any European troop contingents deployed to Ukraine as legitimate targets for its armed forces, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said.

In remarks published by Russia’s state news agency TASS on Sunday, Lavrov said any European troops sent to Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia’s armed forces.

Lavrov also accused European politicians of being driven by “ambitions” in their relations with Kyiv and of disregarding the people of Ukraine and of their own nations.

Stuti Mishra28 December 2025 05:30

Zelensky to hold talks with European leaders after Trump meeting

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he would hold talks with European leaders after meeting US president Donald Trump today, as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its diplomatic position to prevent Russia from prolonging the war.

Zelensky said he had already spoken with a group of Ukraine’s partners to coordinate priorities ahead of the discussions.

“Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the discussion,” he said in a post on Telegram.

Stuti Mishra28 December 2025 05:00

Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus according to researchers

Russia is likely to be placing new hypersonic ballistic missiles at a former airbase in Belarus, according to Reuters.

Two US researchers discovered the possibility using satellite imagery and broadly aligns with the findings of US intelligence, according to a source close to the matter.

President Vladimir Putin has previously stated his intention to place intermediate-range Oreshnik missiles in Belarus, but the exact location has not been reported previously.

The missiles have an estimated range of up to 3,400 miles (5,500 km).

Belarusian defence minister Viktor Khreni said on Wednesday that the deployment was a “response” to the “West’s aggression”, in an interview with state-run news agency Belta.

Nicole Wootton-Cane28 December 2025 04:30

Watch: Ukraine hits major Russian oil refinery with British missiles, officials say

Ukraine hits major Russian oil refinery with British missiles, officials say
Nicole Wootton-Cane28 December 2025 04:00

Zelensky says he is aiming for 'as few unresolved issues as possible' in talks with Trump

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Florida today for face-to-face talks on ending the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky said security guarantees and territorial issues in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions would be among the topics of discussion.

Zelensky stopped in Canada to meet prime minister Mark Carney yesterday before heading to the US.

He told reporters he would aim to ensure there were "as few unresolved issues as possible" in talks with his US counterpart Trump, while respecting Ukraine's red lines.

Zelensky has said the draft peace plan includes a US commitment to provide guarantees mirroring the Nato alliance's Article 5, which means an attack on Ukraine would trigger a collective military response from the US and its allies.

But key details are still to be worked out, with territorial concessions the most sensitive of the issues the two leaders will discuss.

Stuti Mishra28 December 2025 03:34

ICYMI: Zelensky prepares for crucial peace talks with Trump

Zelensky prepares for peace talks with Trump as Putin bombards Kyiv with drones

Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s latest bombardment revealed Vladimir Putin’s ‘true attitude’ towards peace
Nicole Wootton-Cane28 December 2025 03:00

‘I was a British PoW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine and the West can win this war’

Captured and sentenced to death by Russia, tortured and a witness to war crimes, a young man from Nottingham spent months waiting for the executioner in a Russian prison, unable to cry.

“I so desperately wanted to, I was trying to force myself to let some emotion out,” he recalls. “But because I was too terrified in that place, I wasn’t able to cry. In five-and-a-half months of captivity, I never cried once. There was moments where I wanted to, but I just physically couldn’t.”

This is Aiden Aslin, a survivor of Russian war crimes himself, speaking to The Independent’s World of Trouble podcast.

If you want to find out more, you can below:

‘I was a British PoW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine can win this war’

Aiden Aslin, a British volunteer who joined Ukraine’s marines, was captured and tortured by Putin’s forces in 2022 and is now back fighting the Kremlin. He tells his story to the ‘World of Trouble’ podcast with world affairs editor Sam Kiley in eastern Ukraine
Nicole Wootton-Cane28 December 2025 02:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in