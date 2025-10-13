Huge Trump-shaped sign thanking president displayed on Israeli beach

Donald Trump was greeted with a giant sign stretched across Tel Aviv’s beachfront thanking him as he landed in Israel on Monday (13 October).

The banner, showing the US president’s silhouette and the words “Thank you” and “home” in English and Hebrew, was positioned to catch his eye as Air Force One approached Ben Gurion Airport.

Mr Trump’s visit comes as he marks what he calls a “historic” ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages and is being hailed as a potential turning point to end the war. Hours before landing, Trump declared: “The war is over.”