Trump ‘very unhappy’ over Israel attack on Qatar as world leaders condemn strike

Donald Trump has said he is “very unhappy” over Israel’s attack targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar on Tuesday (9 September).

Speaking to reporters after the strike on residential premises in Doha, which killed six people, the US president said that is “not thrilled about the whole situation” and would give a full statement on Wednesday (10 September).

“I was very unhappy about it, very unhappy about every aspect, and we got to get the hostages back, but I was very unhappy about the way that went down,” Mr Trump said.

He added that he directed US envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar but it was too late to stop the strike.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Qatari prime minister, described Tuesday’s attack as "state terrorism” that targeted the security and stability of the region.