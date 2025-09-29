Donald Trump has shown off lavish “24-carat gold” decorations in the Oval Office, which he claims make world leaders “freak out” when they see them.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (28 September), the US president panned across dozens of gold wall mountings that were laid out on a table.

In the silent post’s caption, he wrote: “Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!”

In March, Trump said he employed the “gold guy” to give the White House a glitzy makeover, though internet sleuths claim the decor is actually just plastic trimming from Home Depot spray-painted gold.