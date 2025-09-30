Donald Trump has dubbed nuclear weapons the “n-word” as he appears to go off script whilst addressing military leaders.

Speaking in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday (30 September), the US president discussed his decision to move nuclear submarines closer to Russia after Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, made a veiled threat against the Trump administration in August.

He said people need to be careful about throwing around the word nuclear. He said: “I call it the n-word. There are two n-words and you can’t use either of them.”

Mr Trump then went on to brag about the US’s nuclear capabilities, saying that whilst he “hopes we never have to think about using them”, America has “newer and better” weapons than anybody else.