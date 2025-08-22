Trump claims politicians from LA, NYC and Chicago are ‘begging’ him to send in troops

Donald Trump has claimed that he might send the National Guard elsewhere in the US, after claiming that politicians from LA, NYC and Chicago are “begging” from him to send in troops.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (22 August), the US president said that Washington DC, where troops were deployed last week, is now “very safe” and that he is considering which city to tackle next.

“Well, I have calls from politicians begging me to go to Chicago, begging me to go to New York, begging me to go to Los Angeles,” he said.

Trump claimed that if he didn’t send in troops to California last month, which he said governor Gavin Newsom “runs so badly”, then the 2028 Olympics in LA would not be taking place.