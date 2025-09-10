A female politician in Northern Ireland was asked to leave the Assembly chamber on Tuesday (9 September) after clashing with the deputy speaker.

A back and forth had ensued between Education Minister Paul Givan and Alliance MLA Michelle Guy, which included Mr Givan claiming Ms Guy “had played the victimhood card”.

Nuala McAllister then stood to make a point of order, accusing Mr Givan of making misogynistic comments towards Ms Guy.

Mr Givan responded: “It is not remotely the case.”

Ms McAllister later tried to make a point of order but was asked to sit down by deputy speaker Steve Aiken, whom she accused of being "patronising."

She was asked to apologise or remove herself from the chamber, to which she refused to apologise and was ejected.

"I won't make an apology because you do need to look at the way you do speak to many of the women in this chamber," Ms McAllister added.

An Alliance party spokesperson said: "Everyone, including the speaker and deputies need to treat MLAs with courtesy. Sadly, that convention is being eroded.”