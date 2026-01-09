Storm Goretti has battered parts of the UK overnight, leaving tens of thousands of properties without power as heavy snowfall and winds of up to 99mph swept across the nation.

Multiple weather alerts have been issued by the Met Office, including a rare red alert for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West , which was in place on Thursday (8 January).

The “multi-hazard” storm has brought with it travel chaos, as major airports have been grounded, roads blocked and train lines shut, whilst many schools have also been closed.

Officials in the West Midlands have warned residents of “the worst snowfall in a decade”, whilst in the South West, more 43,000 properties have been left without power.