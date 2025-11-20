Shabana Mahmood hits out at Tommy Robinson’s backing of Labour’s migration policy

Shabana Mahmood has said she finds it “deeply offensive” when MPs quote Tommy Robinson at her in the Commons, after the far-right activist backed the government’s sweeping asylum reforms.

Asked about his comments, the home secretary told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “I find it so offensive actually, in the chamber, when people were quoting that particular person at me.

“This is a person who hates me because I'm a Muslim, who thinks that I'm a lesser kind of human being because I'm a Muslim... So it's deeply offensive”, she said.